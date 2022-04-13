To The Daily Sun,
The paper recently announced the enforcement of a 300-word-limit letter policy. At first reckoning, using the standard five characters per word method, this seems reasonable enough. It’s about six column-inches: enough for any coherent writer to argue one point to a fitting conclusion.
Unfortunately, some of the more comedic writers lately don’t warm up to their task until they’re in their seventh inch and beyond. To quote a recent letter, this knee-slapper was post-six-inch: “Pelosi should be investigated for turning down Trump’s request for 10,000 military people to surround the Capitol keeping it secure.” Even later came the hilariously confusing: “When you turn your back on reality, it ceases to exist.” Whose reality is that now?
The policy will allow the paper to print more letters, yes, but it seems the entertainment value of the section will decline overall.
Fred Wilson
Moultonborough
