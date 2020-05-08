To The Daily Sun,
I read this article and it upset me. Lori Mayer, a corporate spokeswoman for the Franklin nursing home, said 40 residents and 11 employees at the facility have now tested positive for the virus. You would think that this would be a safe place, if the rules were followed. No one allowed in, quarantined, testing each employee each day they come.
It seems to me that a place like that would have had more experience in what to do. to stay safe, I cannot even imagine that someone would come to work in that place not feeling well. Eleven employees? Not sure if they brought it in? No visitors should have ever been allowed. and I am sure that they were not. Why, even where I live visitors are not allowed in a elderly housing.
Sorry, I am just venting, because it is hard to believe this could happen there, when it should have been a safe place.
Evelyn Allen
Bristol
