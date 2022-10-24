Recently I commented as an undeclared voter on candidates for Senate and House stating whom I would vote for and send campaign contributions to, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, based upon my evaluations of Gen. Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt.
I have now examined the gubernatorial candidates to determine my recommendations to family and acquaintances. In reaching my decision, I have examined candidate platforms, voting history, conformity to electoral norms and honesty/consistency/independence on critical issues.
This choice has been more difficult as I want to encourage non-Trumpian Republican/independents, and Gov. Chris Sununu meets almost all the criteria. His handling of COVID-19 and abortion were acceptable and the differences with Dr. Tom Sherman are minimal.
While I want a viable Republican Party (1) not pledging allegiance to Trump and (2) acknowledging the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, HR 1178 that Sununu failed to veto is the critical issue. That law prohibits New Hampshire from enforcing any federal statute or presidential executive order that restricts or regulates the right of citizens to keep and bear arms. Federal preemption and deference to the Constitution no longer supersede other issues under NH law despite hundreds of years of federal supremacy.
The Department of Justice is suing states with laws that explicitly prohibits enforcing federal laws regulating certain types of weapons such as machine guns that have been banned since 1922. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that such laws limit cooperation with federal authorities and are unlawful. Problematic state laws, such as the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” prohibits local and state police from enforcing federal gun laws.
Politics is an ongoing character test, and unfortunately Gov. Sununu failed it on HR 1139.
For that reason, I will be contributing and voting for Dr. Sherman for election and urge all thoughtful voters to do likewise.
