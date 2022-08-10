Together we make a difference, and this ideal is what will drive me if elected to serve. I am running for County Commissioner District 3, Alton, Barnstead, Gilford, and Laconia Ward 2, on the Democratic ballot for a two-year term.
NH Statute RSA:28 mandates that counties elect a three-member Board of Commissioners who are responsible for overall supervision, custody and care of all county departments, buildings, and land. They have budgetary oversight of all county expenditures. The annual county budget is prepared by the commissioners and departments' heads and submitted to the county delegation for final approval.
Belknap County provides services including the nursing home, corrections, county attorney, human services, registry of deeds, and sheriff's department to 10 towns and one city.
Thirty years ago, I came to Belknap County to serve as the founding executive director of the Belknap County Economic Development Council. I care about our county, and I am prepared to give my time and energy to this office. For 15 years, I worked with business and community leaders, county commissioners, and our delegation to address the needs of our region and find creative solutions. There is a long list of what we accomplished together, and I would like a part in doing that again. I want to see us continue to enhance the quality of life that we have built here in Belknap County for all our residents.
I am not a political person and neither do I believe the actions of a commissioner should be influenced by a party affiliation. I believe the commissioner’s role is to support every department and service of county government so together we can serve our residents and make that difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.