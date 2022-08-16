Americans are famous for using euphemisms for uncomfortable subjects. When someone dies, we say they “passed away.” We do not say a couple had sex but instead “they hooked up” or “made love.” We are doing the same thing with Trump and his followers. We are calling them MAGA people or “Trumpsters.” Why are we afraid to use the “F” word when referring to these people? That word is “fascist.”
Sure, fascism is an ugly word. It is a very ugly thing. Sure, the MAGA movement is different from the European versions of fascism but not that different. The movement has taken many pages from the playbook of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Give the MAGA fascists time and they will start killing. I have studied fascism closely over the years and if they are not stopped, we are in trouble.
Fascism is different from other forms of absolutism. Fascism in Europe and in this country has always started as a “grassroots” mass movement of disgruntled people who are looking for scapegoats. It also depends on spreading the “Big Lie.” The reasoning behind “Big Lie” propaganda is that if you tell a few big lies, you can get even intelligent people to believe them.
The MAGA movement is dangerous and must be confronted. For years, we have had religious fanatics and fascist white supremacist groups, but they were always marginalized by the major parties. Now, they are mainstreamed. It will only take them winning this fall and in 2024 to complete their goal of destroying our republic.
The MAGA cult won’t change its willful ignorance. It is now up to patriotic citizens to treat them for what they are. Marginalize them. The country cannot take more.
