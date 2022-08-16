To The Daily Sun,

Americans are famous for using euphemisms for uncomfortable subjects. When someone dies, we say they “passed away.” We do not say a couple had sex but instead “they hooked up” or “made love.” We are doing the same thing with Trump and his followers. We are calling them MAGA people or “Trumpsters.” Why are we afraid to use the “F” word when referring to these people? That word is “fascist.”

