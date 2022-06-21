To The Daily Sun,
In a letter to The Sun, Charles Bradley complained that both God and the Bible have been banned from public schools and implies this is the reason for mass shootings. Both are untrue.
A lot of factors are involved in these tragedies, but “God and the Bible have been banned from public schools” is not one of them. In fact, conservative “Christians” usually oppose real gun reform.
Often, Christians think that this “banning” by Supreme Court was a plot by liberals, atheists or whomever. The amusing thing is none of these things are true. If God is omnipotent, who, even liberals, could banish God from anywhere?
What the Supreme Court really ruled is that it is unconstitutional for public educators to teach a particular theology. As state agents, they cannot initiate religious exercises. Both Church and State benefits: religion is not to be involved in the state and the state is not to involve themselves with religious matters.
While our Founders were raised as Christians, many were influenced more by the values of the Enlightenment: science and reason. They established a secular republic in which Church and State were separated. They saw the positive aspects of religion but did not want a state church.
Not only do we separate Church and State, but we also have “Free Exercise,” an almost unlimited right to exercise our religious beliefs and traditions. Students in school are allowed read religious texts in their free time. Unlike countries like France, students can wear religious headgear and symbols. Students can organize prayer groups. Is this banning religion?
There is nothing wrong with religious training, but it is not the job of the public schools.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.