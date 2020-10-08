To The Daily Sun,
I am sure your readers are curious about the truth of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, I wish your news department was. I read the Hunter Taylor manifesto, which is more misleading information and innuendo.
It is fact that Bill Wright has made it known for at least six years his intention to become the Belknap County Sheriff. Those close to the department know this disrupted the prior administration and the chief deputy, who felt he had been chosen to be sheriff. In 2016 Bill Wright showed he is willing to do the work required to let the voters of Belknap County to get to know him. David Perkins is aware that in a fair and respectful race for sheriff it would not be easy to defeat Bill Wright.
In August of 2019 David Perkins distorted the circumstances described in the Hunter Taylor manifesto with the intention of wrecking the reputation of Bill Wright. Anyone around David Perkins has heard him demean Bill Wright; he does not like him. When Sheriff Moyer became informed of all sides of the August 2019 incident, he did what many professional administrators do and requested an outside agency to investigate the circumstances. I would ask you and your readers to use common sense and understand that investigations ask questions and learn facts. The Strafford County Sheriff’s Department apparently found misconduct on the part of David Perkins. They did not find any wrongdoing on the part of Bill Wright (I have seen the letter stating he is cleared of any wrongdoing.)
The Strafford County Sheriff’s Department turned the report over to Sheriff Moyer, who took the facts provided. Please do not forget the department inherited by Sheriff Moyer to include a recently indicted Sheriff’s Deputy , supervised by David Perkins, and had a reputation lacking leadership at the top. The term "cleaning out the swamp" might be used. It is apparent that Sheriff Moyer is a hard-working full-time sheriff who has been in full control of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
You can see that for political reasons, Hunter Taylor is joining with David Perkins friends to smear Sheriff Moyer and Bill Wright. For those not familiar, Richard Robinson is a close associate of David Perkins' friends and family. One would wonder if Richard Robinson would want to allow David Perkins to return to his job as chief deputy.
Again, I implore you and your readers to use common sense: You need to believe that both Bill Wright and Sheriff Moyer are dishonest law enforcement officers. Additionally, you need to believe that the rest of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tilton Police Department are all complicit in trying to ruin David Perkins career! Lastly to try to take a police officers family in turmoil and use it for political purposes is disgraceful.
RELEASE THE REPORT TO CLEAR ALL THESE PEOPLE!
Doug Rasp
Sanbornton
