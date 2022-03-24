To The Daily Sun,
As a participant in attendance of the school budget for Winnisquam schools your article left out three important issues causing the $18 million bond request for article 1 and 2 to fail.
What was not written was the factors for non acceptance came down to inflation on the communities, school discipline, and the basics of teaching reading writing and arithmetic. Winnisquam has terrible test scores compared to the rest of the state. Now that teachers salaries have been increased possibly we can get better grades.
Doug Rasp
Sanbornton
