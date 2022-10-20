In the past several weeks, I have noticed a disturbing trend. As a conservative person who believes we are better served when Republicans hold elected positions representing us at the county and down in Concord, I question the recent rash of bashing against our nominees by fellow party members.
Yes, I get that the very vocal political action group may have skewed primary results with its questionable voter guide and proliferation of roadside signs, but whatever damage they have wreaked is done. We need to move on to the general election, and to paraphrase a famous quote, we have to go to war with the army we have.
I find one particular instance of this Republican-on-Republican bashing particularly disconcerting: that of the attacks on Cindy Creteau-Miller, the GOP candidate from Meredith. One of her opponents from the primary, in a sad display of being a sore loser, saw fit to write a letter attacking Creteau-Miller mere days after the primary. Several others have suggested a write-in campaign against her in recent letters, including a person being bandied about as a new chair of the Belknap Republican Committee. Any person paying attention to such quixotic efforts knows that only takes votes away from the party nominee and could end up handing victory to the least desirable candidate.
I have personally spoken to Creteau-Miller and find her to be a decent, honest person and am in agreement with her positions on probably 80% of the issues. If I lived in Meredith, I would enthusiastically give her my vote, and I urge people of that district to do so. I will gladly take her 80% votes when considering her Democrat opponents will work against my beliefs and values 100% of the time. Please vote Cindy Creteau-Miller on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.