In New Hampshire, there is a Republican governor and Republican majorities in the Executive Council, House and Senate. In Belknap County, all the current state representatives are Republicans.
Under this Republican leadership over the last two year, here is what I have observed:
• Higher property taxes
• More restrictions on elections
• Fewer rights for women
• Controversies with Gunstock Mountain Resort management with related legal expenses passed on to taxpayers
• More money being diverted from public education
• Fewer services available for women’s health
• Teachers leaving the profession because of legislative interference with schools
• Support for the representatives who proposed NH secede from the U.S.
• Less affordable housing; young families being priced out of NH
• Signs and letters to the editor that blame Democrats for all the problems
• Reluctance to support a healthier environment via clean energy, better recycling, or restrictions on landfill locations
I’m running as a candidate for state representative for Belmont, Sanbornton, and Tilton because I don’t like what I’ve noticed over the past few years. I know others feel the same way. It’s time for reasonable discussions of issues and new voices in Concord. I’ve been endorsed by the Sierra Club and the American Federation of Teachers. I am recommended by Citizens for Belknap. Republicans on the ballot are only offering more of the same. I ask for your vote, for a new and reasonable voice in Concord.
