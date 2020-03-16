To The Daily Sun,
Why do some, even educated and wealthy, Muslims believe it’s their religious duty to commit acts of cruelty and extreme barbarity (E.g., whipping women for dressing “inappropriately,” stoning adulterous women (but not men), executing people who abandon Islam, throwing gays off tall buildings, and killing innocent, non-combatant, and non-threatening men, women, and children)? (Simple internet searches show many examples.) Is this Muslim extremism? Watch: (https://youtu.be/XHLKFFq74Gk)
Such questions inspired formation of the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG) to study Islam; to learn from Islamic experts, sacred Islamic books, and Muslims themselves.
One might think that such a study would be applauded by a professor like Scott Cracraft, but apparently he isn’t curious about this barbaric behavior, or perhaps he approves of it.
Instead of applauding the CCG, Cracraft uses his Feb. 27 column to vilely slander the CCG members and malign their motives. In ridiculous, but typical leftist fashion, he calls CCG members “racists”! But, Islam is not, and doesn’t identify, a race!
Cracraft doesn’t justify his slanders; he provides no evidence for his allegations of bad intentions, no examples of inaccurate information or unqualified sources, and he offers no alternative information or sources.
Perhaps when he holds students’ futures in his hands, Professor Cracraft can get away with demanding acceptance of his totally unsubstantiated and biased opinions, but adults have the right to expect evidence. Cracraft presents none.
Most LDS readers know by now that Cracraft is what he claims others to be.
Cracraft’s columns show his hate for his political opponents. He maliciously slanders people who peacefully support and try to protect our freedoms, tolerant society, and constitutional government. Cracraft’s columns instigate violence against his political opponents, in this case the CCG members, and he threatened the CCG members’ freedoms of speech and assembly.
One wonders how a responsible newspaper can provide space for Cracraft’s hateful and irresponsible columns.
CCG members care about all Americans, including Muslims (most victims of Muslims are other Muslims). We want everyone's rights protected, everyone to live peacefully together, and everyone to safely practice their faiths. We study Islam because it inspires many of its followers to commit atrocities in its name.
There are two parts to Islam. The religious part is about how Muslims worship. The political part is about governance, Islamic Law, and dealing with non-Muslims. It’s this political Islam that instigates intolerance and barbaric behavior.
Our political leaders are mistaken when they say Islam means “Peace” (as Americans define peace). Islam means “submit” (to Islam, to Islamic law, to political Islam).
The CCG primarily studies political Islam in the hope that we can help avoid the harmful impacts to our peaceful, tolerant, free society that we see in Europe.
CCG members do not claim to be Islamic experts; we are learning. CCG meetings are open to others who wish to learn about political Islam and/or contribute information in the spirit of friendly mutual investigation and education.
Don Ewing
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.