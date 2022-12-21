Mike Luckovich in The Laconia Daily Sun, Dec. 16, and the White House chortle at President Joe Biden’s “accomplishments” compared to the GOP. I suspect Biden’s “accomplishments” are as irrelevant to most Democrats as the GOP, whose national leadership consistently betrays Republican principles, is to most Republicans.
Grassroots Republicans care about making people better off and the world safer. Unfortunately, most Americans and people worldwide are worse off today than two years ago.
President Biden’s actions make most Americans struggle. The cost of food, gasoline, electricity, heat, and almost everything people need increased way more than income. There are shortages of needed goods, including pharmaceuticals.
Thousands of additional Americans have been killed and many more victimized since the Democrats began their war on the police, defunding them, degrading them, threatening them, and restricting their ability to do their jobs.
Housing costs are up; low-cost housing is nearly unavailable.
Nearly 5,000,000 mostly poor, uneducated, unskilled immigrants invaded our country over Biden’s open border. They make demands on our already-stretched food, housing, energy, school, hospital, social services, and other resources primarily created to help American citizens.
Biden’s open border allows rapists, murderers, other criminals, illegal drugs, and people on our terrorist watchlist to flood into our country. Every one of the thousands of robberies, rapes, assaults, kidnappings, murders, other crimes and the 50,000 additional annual overdose deaths was preventable; intentional Democrat actions enabled each person’s suffering.
Biden caused worldwide suffering, especially in Afghanistan and the Ukraine. Billions more suffer because Biden caused energy prices to skyrocket worldwide; some people will die because they can’t afford enough heat this winter.
While Luckovich and the Democrats gloat over their supposed successes, President Biden and his Democrat colleagues make the American people and people of the world suffer.
