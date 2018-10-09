To The Daily Sun,
Possible is a sigh, with resignation, that "the deed is done." However, with Brett Kavanaugh's joining our U.S. Supreme Court my gut tells me the deed is only begun. Pundits are saying that Chief Justice John Roberts will have to take on the role of swing-voter, so all decisions of political nature don't yield rulings along party lines. The decisions shouldn't be predictable. What happens when/if the Mueller investigation finds Trump guilty of something invoking law and order? Trump has publicly claimed that his several found-guilty associates, "won't flip on me." He's his regular, cock-sure self in this. He admits by implication legal problems in his background.
Does it then happen that the conservative majority on the court, secured with Kavanaugh, rules Trump can pardon himself? Out of this hullabaloo of a questionable candidate's getting seated, we get a president who's above the law? The balanced system our forefathers designed gets a leg kicked out from under it. Time will tell.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
