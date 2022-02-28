To The Daily Sun,
Please don't destroy the WOW Trail this year. It was sprayed so heavily with herbicide last year it smelled the whole summer and looked terrible. I'm sure it was expensive to do that, it was a place people can see a little nature in a paved, hectic very noisy town. I'd really like some other people to say what they think about how it was last year. I can agree with trimming some things back a little but what happened last summer was over the top.
Derek Adams
Laconia
