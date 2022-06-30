To The Daily Sun,
The mail has been really late for a while now, the flyers are often expired by the time I get them. I know that's not really important but it makes me wonder how people sending or waiting for things might be getting screwed over hard. I'm getting mail about every three days or so now if i'm lucky.
Derek Adams
Laconia
