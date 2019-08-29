To The Daily Sun,
I feel in my heart that I must address the hypocrisy that is so rampant in this country today, especially among those who associate with the Democratic Party.
First, your all for universal background checks for those who want a gun, but you don’t like the idea of putting the question of whether you are a U.S. citizen or not back on the U.S. census. Woe to you Democrats! You complain about children being separated from their parents at the border, yet you are supporters of abortion, which separates a child from its mother at during the baby’s period in the womb. You scream, "Let’s take our democracy back!," yet you call the U.S. Constitution a living document that is outdated and should be done away with. Woe to you Democrats!
You accuse Republicans of being hateful and racist, yet you hate and viciously attack anyone who disagrees with you. You call white people white supremacists when the majority of white people are not white supremacists at all. You hate the Christians because we killed a few thousand people in the Crusades and in the French and Spanish Inquisitions, yet you do not hate socialism despite all the genocides that occurred in the 20th century in "socialist" countries. Fifty-million people were killed in China under Chairman Mao; 1 million were starved to death in the Ukraine under Stalin; Pol Pot killed so many in Laos and Cambodia that the military overthrew him; millions were killed in Yugoslavia under Tito; and the list goes on.
You call everyone a fascist who isn’t a Democrat, which is the same thing Stalin did in the Soviet Union. He accused everyone not in the party of being a fascist and had them either killed or sent to the gulag in Siberia. You Democrats say that the children are the future, yet you are trying to destroy the family because the family is in direct opposition to the government. You Democrats ruin cities by raising taxes so much that it drives small businesses away, thus turning the city into a waste. Some examples are Camden and Newark, N.J., Detroit, and Chicago.
You democrats only care about money and power and yourselves, so you are hypocrites when you say that you are for the people. Which people? Your fellow members? The poor? The middle class? Are you getting the picture of your hypocrisy or are you blinded by your pride and arrogance?
Thomas Monico
Laconia
