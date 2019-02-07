To The Daily Sun,
Raising taxes must clearly be part of the New Hampshire Democratic Party platform. A few years ago, the Legislature passed a schedule of graduated reductions in the Business Profits Tax (BPT) and the Business Enterprise Tax (BET) rates, reductions that would only be triggered if revenues hit a prescribed level. The state has been meeting and exceeding those revenue levels at each stage. The most recent cut has already taken effect, and the last was set to take place in 2021. These tax cuts have helped our economy boom.
It doesn’t seem to matter to Democrats that revenues from these taxes are exceeding expectations even as these graduated tax cuts take effect.
A bill sponsored by Democratic leadership in the New Hampshire House of Representatives will repeal the tax cuts all together and hurt the tremendous economic prosperity we have experienced under Governor Chris Sununu.
Democrats are toying with raising business taxes so they can collect additional revenue off the backs of New Hampshire businesses so they can spend, spend, spend. But the state’s businesses are what make our economy the most robust and thriving in the Northeast.
Business owners know better than any Democrat Legislature about how to spend the money they earn, and we reap the benefits statewide through increased wages and revenue. New Hampshire Democrats are a threat to our booming economy.
Conrad O’Leary
Gilford
