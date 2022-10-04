I am writing this in reference to a letter from Steven JP Dionne about Rep. Richard Littlefield's acceptance of the EFA program. I would like to just say that there are some kids in Laconia that are really benefiting from this program.
My grandson who is 12 and in seventh grade has been doing really well through this program. He is able to focus and learn in a home environment.
When he went to public school he got into trouble a lot due to his ADD and ADHD, and wasn't able to focus on school. Too many things going on at once.
But now he is learning and thriving in his education. For us this program has become a godsend.
I am only speaking for him, but I have heard other great success stories from others.
And in this program the parent a.k.a. the educator has to send in all work, the curriculum has to be approved before hand. And the monies that you received are all accounted for, because you need to get everything approved before you can purchase any items. And it must be school related.
I wish more people would do the research into this program before they try to shut it down.
So public schools may work for most, but remember there are some kids that just need that extra push. And maybe next year they will be able to go back to a public setting? But some may just need to be home taught.
