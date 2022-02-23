To The Daily Sun,
Climate change has a major impact on the health and well-being of individuals, families and communities in the Lakes Region and across the state. I believe it is the biggest threat to health, happiness and economic security in the 21st century.
Health care workers are uniquely qualified to attest to the health impacts of climate change and recommend health-promoting climate solutions for our families and neighbors. I recently joined The New Hampshire Healthcare Workers for Climate Action, a new, grassroots, interdisciplinary and nonpartisan coalition of health care workers who believe climate change is a human health emergency and climate solutions are health solutions. If you are a health care worker who lives or works in New Hampshire, please join NH HWCA at nhclimatehealth.org, watch our webinars and support our efforts for healthier communities.
The good news is that there are things we can do to mitigate the effects of climate change at the local municipal and state levels. Therefore, it is important to raise questions of all candidates for local offices about what they would do to address climate change if they are elected. And then vote for those who support initiatives in their town/city to mitigate climate change.
Deborah Klein Walker
Meredith
