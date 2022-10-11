Many voters don’t recognize the names of candidates running for the New Hampshire House and Senate and leave those spaces blank on the ballot. Please don’t make that mistake. Our state legislature makes critical decisions, and it’s been taken over by Free State and Libertarian extremists.
In Loudon and Canterbury, our Republican representatives voted in lockstep with these extremists, and they’re running again. Let’s replace them with candidates who share our values.
Incumbent Republicans Jose Cambrils and Mike Moffett (running for NH House) and Howard Pearl (running for NH Senate) voted to criminalize abortion after 24 weeks, even in cases of rape and incest. They then went even further, voting to ban abortions after six weeks, but luckily that bill failed.
All three of our current representatives voted to send millions in public funds to private and religious schools, many of which reject applicants based on disability or LGBTQ status, and none of which are required to publicly disclose their curricula, student progress or finances. They voted to threaten public school teachers with loss of license for discussing “banned” concepts, and they voted against establishing a climate action plan.
Democrats Ruth Heath, Ellen Scarponi and David Nesbitt are running to represent us in the NH House, while Christine Tappan is running for NH Senate. They believe women should make their own health care decisions, climate change is a serious threat, and strong public schools are fundamental in healthy democracies and vibrant communities. On Nov. 8, please vote for Heath, Scarponi, Nesbitt, and Tappan.
