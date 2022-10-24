“Tired of high costs? Vote Republican.” These signs have lately been appearing around the entrance to our transfer station. I lean a bit toward the analytical quadrant of most consultants' personality charts, and these signs make absolutely no sense whatsoever. Let’s just look at our own state. Arguing over federal elections is way less a concern than state and local elections.
The governor is Republican. The Legislature is Republican. The Senate is Republican. What have they done regarding high costs? Passing unfunded mandates and downshifting costs to the municipalities that end up in our property tax rate?
The Executive Council is Republican. This Executive Council, on one hand, refuses to fund teen sex education and, on the other hand, refuses to fund Planned Parenthood’s health education. I guess they want our young people to face the risks of early parenthood and end up on the public payroll in one way or another.
The county convention that almost put Gunstock Mountain Resort out of business and spent taxpayer money on a frivolous lawsuit is Republican. Our Republican education commissioner doesn’t send his children to public schools. Why?
What Republican candidate has even mentioned a practical, realistic approach to high costs or any public policy? It’s been “Elect us and we’ll tell you later.” I can’t stand the suspense.
We are very fortunate in New Hampshire to have the ability to change virtually all of our state leadership every two years. The bad news is the public has a very short memory. Take some time to stop, remember and think. I don’t want a candidate to “fight” for anything. I’m voting for candidates who carefully balance the issues before them, civilly debate and are willing to compromise in the best interests of our town, county and state.
