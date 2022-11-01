To The Daily Sun,

I first met Rep. Tom Ploszaj when he called me and said he had picked up my political signs after the 2020 primary election. Tom had supported my opponent and collected them at his house for me to pick up. Over the next two years, he would call me and ask questions about county government and the budget. I had served in the past as chairman of the Belknap County Commissioners. Tom was always seeking the truth to many issues and he knew I would give him the straight answer.

