I first met Rep. Tom Ploszaj when he called me and said he had picked up my political signs after the 2020 primary election. Tom had supported my opponent and collected them at his house for me to pick up. Over the next two years, he would call me and ask questions about county government and the budget. I had served in the past as chairman of the Belknap County Commissioners. Tom was always seeking the truth to many issues and he knew I would give him the straight answer.
I was disappointed when Citizens for Belknap targeted him as a radical. He was a Democrat for 35 years and union member before becoming a Republican. He said he had seen enough, just like Tulsi Gabbard, and decided it was time to change parties. Tom never voted for any of the problem Gunstock commissioners because he believed merit should be the deciding factor for the job. He was the 10th state representative to form a quorum to reopen Gunstock. Tom also voted for the union contracts with pay raises to help keep the county running.
Citizens for Belknap has destroyed reputations. The accused should always know who their accuser is. The Laconia Daily Sun’s motto is “Seeking the truth and printing it.” I believe the Sun needs to follow its motto and publish the names of the five Republicans, five independents and five Democrats on the committee. I am more concerned with the Republicans. I want to know why they think every Democrat on the ballot but the one not campaigning enough is right for New Hampshire?
The voters of Center Harbor and New Hampton are lucky to have Tom Ploszaj as their state representative because he will follow his conscience and do the right thing for all.
