To The Daily Sun,
The county could have handled it better. Rather than cutting the loyal employees, the dietary services could be privatized while paying the county employees who choose not to quit to work for the new company, the county could maintain them on county payroll and the private company could hire new employees as the county people leave. Since turnover was reported to be high, they might not have to keep those persons on the county payroll for long.
To just cut their pay, retirement and benefits is akin to out and out firing them without cause.
Donna Merkwan, Ph.D.
Belmont
