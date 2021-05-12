To The Daily Sun,
After reading the recent Laconia Daily Sun article, I wanted to thank Rep. Travis O'Hara for supporting transparency in the redistricting process and for personally voting in favor of the Belmont Town Warrant calling for fair, transparent, and nonpartisan redistricting in New Hampshire. I am also glad to know that as a member of the NH Special Committee on Redistricting, he is in support of following our NH Constitution as far as granting each qualifying town its exclusive representation.
It is so important that redistricting is done to provide fairness for the citizens of all NH towns, and I thank him for his integrity in protecting the transparency of the redistricting process, and for his time and service.
Corinne Dodge
Derry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.