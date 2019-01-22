To The Daily Sun,
Dear businesses owners of the Inter-Lakes community:
For several years, parents, businesses and friends of the community have contributed to hosting a Substance Free After Prom Party for the graduating seniors of the Inter-Lakes High School. The party, designed with safety in mind, is completely funded and run by parent volunteers and committed community members. This chaperoned, multi-all-night-activity event will be held at the Meredith Community Center between the hours of 11:30 p.m. – 5:00 a.m on May 4-5, 2019. We are extremely grateful to the many contributors in the past and hope that you will consider making a donation this year.
To provide an engaging quality event, our goal is to raise $11,000. With approximately 140 students attending the after prom party, we need your help! Your donations will be used for entertainment, gifts and prizes, food, decorations, police fees, and more.
Will you please consider making a donation to this exciting event for the 2019 graduating class with the following?
— Monetary Donations (Most Preferred): To be used for vendor/activities fees.
— Gifts: gift cards, gas cards or fun items to be awarded during evening.
— Food for the event: pizza, trays of food, snacks, water, soda, paper products, etc.
— Raffle items for upcoming fundraisers: products, services, gift baskets, events, etc. (Need by Feb. 15)
Please Make Checks Payable To: IL-HS 2019 After Prom Party. (Tax free donation Fed ID #02-6002425. Donation Address: IL-HS Class of 2019 After Prom Party, 1 Laker Lane, Meredith, NH 03253 ATTN: Kristin White)
Your generous contribution would be greatly appreciated ASAP. All contributors will receive public recognition within the community! It is only because of community support that this event may exist.
Please feel free to contact Diane Floyd, dfloyd@cyberpine.net 603 387-5604 or Diane McCrudden, dmccrudden99@gmail.com 603-409-7518 with questions.
Thank you for considering a donation. The Substance/Alcohol Free Party is without a doubt a worthy cause to support, keeping our students safe! We hope to hear from you soon.
Diane McCrudden, Parent Volunteer
The After Prom Committee Parents and the Class of 2019
