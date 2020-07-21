To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to N.H. Governor Sununu:
Reference to Mr Sanborn's open letter The Daily Sun (July 21), on behalf of New Hampshire citizens, we request that you use whatever law enforcement is required to maintain peace and order to avoid destructions of property — protect the valuables, as well as businesses. We have no doubt that "peaceful" protest will continue to be allowed.
Conrad F.. Bouchard, Sr.
Berllin
