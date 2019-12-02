To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Mayor-elect Andew Hosmer and the rest of the city council’s recent delay on the proposed rail-trail is impacting not just Laconia but the entire state.
The New Hampshire railroad industry is dead; it’s been dead for a long time. The state-owned railroad line from Concord to Lincoln is an example of what is wrong with Concord and the way the state rules.
From what I’ve seen, the Bureau of Rail, Transit and Aeronautics is controlled by nostalgic rail fans that want to return New Hampshire to the glory days of railroading — think steam engines, Pullman cars and the grand hotels.
This isn’t going to happen in Laconia or anywhere in the Granite State.
Also, because of Concord, New Hampshire no longer has a manufacturing or commodity base to support any railroad, and even if it did, it wouldn’t be competitive against Interstate 93 and, once the 5G network is finished, driverless trucks.
The New Hampshire railroad industry is dead; it’s been dead for a long time. The politicians in Laconia and Concord want to keep it on life support.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.