This letter is being written in gratitude of all the folks in my town, state, and all the people who have worked steadfast supporting Community Rights for Local Self Government.
The Community Rights Movement is all about strengthening the rights of self-determination for a sustainable future, with the vision of government being driven from the grassroots of communities to their representatives of their General Court, to the federal branches of government.
To the volunteers and my colleagues of the present now, past, and our loved ones who have passed on, I give great thanks of appreciation. They stood in for the inalienable right of the people. Their sacrifices have been crucial through all times, now and in their legacy of the past.
The New Hampshire Community Rights Network is a nonprofit organization that started on May 19, 2013, in Barnstead, announcing the Barnstead Declaration and joining in with all the communities that passed Local Self Government Ordinances starting in Barnstead Town Meeting 2006, followed by 12 municipalities in New Hampshire, four in the State of Maine, through the decade and thereafter.
NHCRN provides information, education, support and testimonies, all in what we stand for. We can be reached through our website, nhcommunityrights.org. We want you to join with us to move forward in protecting our Bill of Rights and its purpose.
Douglas Darrell, member
Board of Directors of NHCRN
Center Barnstead
