To The Daily Sun,
I feel that I want to respond to the Sept. 10 letter referencing the N.H. Veterans' Home. First of all, I want to relay my condolences to the person and family that submitted it.
I also lost my husband in March. He had been a resident of the NHVH for almost two years. I cannot begin to tell you how appreciative I am of their staff and the care he was given. Not only to him, but to me. Day in and day out they took care of him, and me. They were compassionate to both our needs. During these very challenging times, as we are unable to visit.
I just want them to know that I appreciate every one of them. I miss both my husband’s “roommates” and the staff. Could the takeaway be that the person was having a “bad day” when responding...we all have those, sadly... especially now. Be safe, be kind.
Colleen Lines
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.