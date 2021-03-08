To The Daily Sun,
Agreeing with Norm Silber is a difficult pill to swallow but I must agree that his suggestion to be removed from the House Judiciary committee be granted immediately. In fact, having a group of men deciding a law that governs a woman’s bodily functions, future opportunities, and demanding nine months of her life is not only unacceptable, but also abhorrent.
Silber proudly states that he follows a party line without question and proudly denounces all those who do not march lockstep with his beliefs. That rigid stance concerning abortion does not consider rape, incest, financial insecurity, and abuse. Does he acknowledge that not everyone has the same circumstances?
High fiving each other as the result of passing “their” bill is the goal? Where is Silber’s vote to provide welfare, day care, food stamps, housing, education, job placement for these mothers he has forced into parenthood for the next 20 years? Where are the mandatory laws that make the men financially responsible?
Abortion and right to life should never be a political issue. It is a human rights issue and, in that vein, we must consider that there are Democrats, atheist, and liberals who are in favor of pro-life and abortion restrictions. Whining that the Republican slim majority did not prevail is indicative of a man that should consider an alternate hobby.
Claudia Abdinoor
Gilford
