To The Daily Sun,
I wondered what might trigger my next letter to the editor. Friday's front-page graphics in and of itself struck me on several levels, but the text was too much to ignore.
As a Boomer with an eye on the future of long-term care, it frosts me to no end to have the end-of-my-life residence being determined by folks clueless and seemingly indifferent to the need for adequate funding for staffing.
I'm aware of both sides of the issue based on a skilled reporter's summation of balancing a budget in the ongoing saga of a stubborn pandemic. Still, our long-standing county facility is woefully deficient in caring for its elderly. I can't help but wonder if the delegation were to dip their toes on a waiting list how things might change.
As to the cover graphic — amazing. So psychological without using a hammer and nail and a nearby graveyard.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
