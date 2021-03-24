To The Daily Sun,
I found yesterday's letter by Catherine Tokarz a breath of fresh air. Most of us long-standing Lakes Regioners remember these folks with great fondness. Especially for such good people, the circle of life is never wide enough.
My letter won't be anywhere near as poignant, because as usual I have something stuck in my craw – the inability of Congress to pass updated legislation as it relates to background checks.
I'll keep this short: Why not? Don't tell me it's because all our trigger-happy Second Amendment folks are scared silly that once the laws start chipping away at their unalienable rights to protect themselves, then before you know it – their guns will be taken away.
I've already heard that lame response. A quick lookback on history, 2018 was a year of infamy for our school kids. Based on their school calendar, every eight days a kid got shot or injured. What's wrong this picture? I thought for sure with the death of so many babies in Newtown, Connecticut, that finally something would be done. Wrong.
Now we deal with back-to-back multiple shootings from homemade vigilantes, and already the AP reports the Senate remains frozen, as if lined up by all their lobbyists to double dog dare them to ease the restrictions.
I know I've said it before. I was the daughter of an avid NRA sportsman – guns for deer and pheasant and the unfortunate burglar should he have chosen my family home. Made sense.
I said I'd keep this short and already I'm rambling. Because I'm steaming! Is this protracted logic on the part of our representatives, some hidden gem to combat climate change? The less people, the less impact.
God help us.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
