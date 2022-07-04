To The Daily Sun,
And now comes “new” gun legislation. A feeble effort by our clueless legislators to show they’re “doing something”. It includes a “red flag” provision to allow authorities to remove guns from anyone deemed a threat. The problem: who will do the “deeming”? Who decides who is a “threat”? Count on this power being abused. This legislation moves us one step closer to the progressive dream: disarming law-abiding Americans. Don’t think so? Wait until the next mass shooting. They’ll say we must do “more”. What will “more” will be? They’ll want your guns. Not just “assault” rifles. All your guns. The government has 50+ years of gun purchase records. Don’t think they’ll come to your home or business and say “give us the gun you bought in 1988”? Think again. Liberal progressives are giddy with the idea that they may soon be able take away your constitutional right to defend yourself. Any legislator, Republican or Democrat, who votes to weaken your constitutional right to defend yourself should be voted out of office. This includes all four of our New Hampshire congressional delegation (Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster) who refuse to acknowledge that the only way to stop gun violence is with severe penalties, including long prison sentences and the death penalty. But they don’t really care about your safety, only theirs. Criminals ignore current gun laws. They will ignore new gun laws. If you think this isn’t about you, go talk to the people of Venezuela, who had a legislature and a Supreme Court before they elected progressives. Now they have a dictator. You’re watching it happen right here, right now. Yes, I know. You’re thinking it can’t happen here. That’s what the Venezuelans thought.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
