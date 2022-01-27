To The Daily Sun,
I’m writing to you today so that I may communicate my support for Heidi Preuss to be my representative for the position as a Gunstock Commissioner. As a current local resident of Meredith and someone who is born and raised in Laconia, as well as a business owner since 1989 in the Lakes Region I cherish the great asset that our county has in Gunstock.
I worked and played at Gunstock for many years under a leadership that wasn’t the best at that time. Since then our area has been blessed with the great leadership of Greg Goddard for many years. The Lakes Region should feel lucky and privileged to have such a great leader in Tom Day currently at the helm at Gunstock.
As a Republican, taxpayer, resident and business owner it does concern me the direction that the current leadership of our Belknap County Delegation and many times the delegation as a whole has taken. Less government can be a good thing but when it comes at the expense of the overall good of our county, I take notice. As a business owner for over 30 years there has been many times that I have had to make decisions and many times it’s not always what I want but after consulting my team I realize what will be best for my team, my clients and for the company overall.
It would be refreshing to see the delegation approach the upcoming replacement of the Gunstock Commissioner to be handled in a more open forum. As a taxpayer and voter I will be looking to see if the delegation will be allowing the public to have their proper comments and opinions used and respected.
Christopher B. Haddock
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.