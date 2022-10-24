We’ve all seen the numerous and varied signs being posted by Citizens for Belknap, a PAC claiming to be bipartisan. How many voters will fall for this deception? This is clearly a left-wing group taking aim at three of our state representatives and a state senator, referring to them as “radicals” when clearly it’s the challengers and their policies that are radical.
Rep. Paul Terry has been instrumental in forming strategic alliances in order to advance important legislation, including the Parents' Rights Bill, which he was the prime sponsor of. This is precisely why he is so viciously attacked by the left and why we need to reelect the man who did what he promised to do. This bill will come up again, and we need fighters like Rep. Terry to work with House Speaker Sherm Packard, who’s given this bill his highest priority for 2023-24.
Peter Varney has been the fire chief for New Durham over 15 years, does their budgeting, and is a small business owner. He has 40 years experience in the fire department. He’ll continue to fight for low taxes and conservative values.
Barbara Comtois is a farmer and serves on the Environmental and Agricultural Committee making sure legislation is favorable to our farming community and ensuring food security for our state. She has a background in accounting, serves on the Governor’s Commission for the Humane Treatment of Animals, is treasurer for the Belknap County Farm Bureau and adviser to the Belknap County UNH Extension.
Sen. James Gray has been instrumental in passing many conservative bills. He’s an important and key person behind that success.
These candidates deserve voters' support. They’re honorable, hardworking people who will continue to preserve the New Hampshire way of life. Let's reelect them all on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.