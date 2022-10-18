I would like to start by saying that I respect all people with different political positions, even those with whom I strongly disagree. The reason for our disagreement is that we draw our conclusions from different sources, thus drawing different conclusions.
I hope that we may all agree that there is an energy crisis in our country. The current administration is responding to the environment problem by reducing the sources (oil) of pollutants, thus reducing the generation of pollutants.
The problem with this is the production of pollutants has not been reduced because we still are using the same amount of oil, producing the same amount of pollutants. We do this by buying oil from other countries who for the most part hate us but love our money.
Why don’t we produce our own oil and use the savings to develop alternative sources of energy? As these sources become productive, we can reduce the dependence on fossil fuel.
I think that the “active environmentalist” would be surprised to find out that most conservatives are in complete agreement with their goal of protecting the environment and saving mankind. We just have a different, and to me, a more effective and efficient way to solve the problem.
Let’s stop the bickering and work together for our mutual gain.
