To The Daily Sun,
Ashland has been my home for almost four years. That doesn’t exactly make me a native, but so much of the town’s culture – from its community spirit to its picturesque landscapes – reminds me of growing up in New York, my birthplace and lifelong home.
Since arriving in Ashland, I have participated in the local political dialogue and am currently acting as chairperson of the Ashland Zoning Board of Adjustment, as well as serving on the Fourth of July Committee. These positions have allowed me to positively shape town events and have provided significant insights into our local circumstances.
Ashland is a desirable place to live. Our community is a pleasant one and, for the most part, our town maintains key services that keep our day to day lives running smoothly. We have an effective police force, a reliable electric service, water and sewer services, a capable fire department and an efficient public works function complete with a convenient transfer and recycling station.
However, the Town of Ashland, similar to many other previously industrial communities, has experienced a decline in prosperity over the past two decades or so. It is telling that the town’s population has not increased since the 2000 census and recent statistics indicate that more than 20% of residents live below the poverty level. Of course, certain things are out of our control — international market changes for one — but these statistics beg an important question: How and when does Ashland begin to move forward?
Costs are rising and it is increasingly difficult to raise revenue through taxation. Ashland already has one of the highest tax rates in the area and residents have voted to deny a number of budget requests in recent years. On top of that, much of the town’s existing infrastructure needs to be upgraded, either currently or in the near term. Some of these upgrades are mandated by the state and others are needed to maintain current service levels going forward. Whatever the situation, it will be expensive.
What does a town do when costs are increasing and residents are unwilling or unable to afford continuing tax increases? We must establish new revenue sources instead of relying on higher tax rates. This requires a robust economic strategy, detailed planning and the pro-active pursuit of revenue opportunities. With your support, this is exactly the type of plan I would work to implement in Ashland to ensure our future prosperity.
My formal education includes a master of business administration degree from Hofstra University and bachelor of science degree from Clarkson University, both in New York State.
I have professional experience in industrial engineering, computer science and business ownership. I have consulted for Fortune 500 and numerous smaller companies. I currently own and manage a commercial property in the Town of Ashland.
Elect Charles Bozzello to the Ashland, New Hampshire Selectboard.
Charles Bozzello
Ashland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.