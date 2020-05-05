To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to the generous, continued support from individual and business donors, Lakes Region Food Pantry in Moultonborough continues to serve its clients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Clients receive monthly vouchers in the mail redeemable at local grocery stores for fresh meats and produce. An additional voucher will be mailed this month for the purchase of milk and paper products. Non-perishable food may be picked up outside upon request.
Families with children benefit from our yearly summer lunch program, already in progress, which provides weekly vouchers through the summer for healthy foods. Our annual sneaker program, available in August, helps get kids ready for school, play and sports in the fall. None of these programs would be possible without the overwhelming response from communities near and far. Thank you!
Our thrift store remains closed for the time being in order to safeguard our clients, customers, staff and volunteers. We hope to reopen in June. If you have questions or would like to learn more about Lakes Region Food Pantry please call Amy Norton at 603-986-0357.
Cathy Baxter
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.