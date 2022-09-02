At the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, someone asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government resulted. He is supposed to have responded "A republic, if you can keep it." A republican form of government is based on an educated electorate choosing representatives to meet and conduct the public's business in a responsible, fair and honest manner. In Belknap County, a few individuals have weaseled their way into office for the avowed purpose of dismantling, disrupting and destroying not only our government, but our trust in our representatives.
On Sept. 13, we have an opportunity to vote for people who are thoughtful, reasonable, and honest to represent us at the county, state and national levels. We have the right to vote; we have the duty and responsibility to do so in a manner that benefits our whole society. There is plenty of information available to allow anyone to find candidates who will accurately and consistently represent the best interests of Belknap County.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.