A response to Sen. Tom Sherman’s comments to Gov. Chris Sununu’s lifting of the mask mandate:
It is common sense that if we are seeing more cases of COVID-19 now than when the mask mandate was implemented in November, then clearly the masks don’t work. As a matter of fact, there is no science supporting the use of masks to stop virus. There is science however, showing that wearing masks may actually be causing the increase of cases . . . mainly due to touching the masks and other surfaces.
As an environmental biologist with 30 years of experience in environmental risk and loss prevention, it floors me to see blatant fear mongering and outright lies about this "virus" being used in a political agenda! I have been studying the "pandemic" cases, the testing protocol, and the treatments, etc . . Most people are now aware that the statistics have been manipulated to show higher death rates and cases than there have actually been, and a simple review of the CDC’s flu statistics show that there was no flu, only COVID this past year! Virologists who wear fully encapsulated suits with supplied air when working with viruses because they are so small that masks do not protect them. An appropriate analogy comparing the use of masks is, “using a mask to prevent virus, is like using a chain link fence to prevent mosquitos.”
Additionally, this entire "testing" protocol scam has been exposed. The labs were instructed to cycle the PCR test samples 40 times during the year 2020, however, the testing procedures for this test clearly indicate that cycling the samples more than 15 to 20 times will show up to an 80 percent false positive result and therefore be absolutely useless! Furthermore, last fall, the Florida governor required all testing labs to provide documentation of the testing procedures to prove the samples were not cycled more than 20 times.
I understand Sen. Sherman may not be up on all these details as he is a very busy person. However, if he is going to use his position in the New Hampshire Senate to influence public views and possibly legislature, then he should investigate the facts thoroughly. This is the Live Free or Die state of New Hampshire! And no state mandate overrides the U.S. Constitution or our Bill of Rights, even during a national emergency! These legal facts can be checked and confirmed with your local sheriffs!
Carolyn Larocque
Gilford
