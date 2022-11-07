I am supporting School Board member Laura Dunn in her re-election.
I am deeply familiar with Laconia schools, having served our school district in the past as an AmeriCorps member, as a former school board member, a parent and Laconia resident. Over the past term, I have had the pleasure of witnessing Laura Dunn run a very successful PTA with a team of dedicated members of the community, staff and parents. She is a proven leader. Laura has shown courage when needed, practiced patience when required, and shown us she has the wisdom required to make informative and well considered decisions. As a parent and taxpayer I support leaders who care for our kids and the budget. Oftentimes politicians claim to have both, but rarely do they succeed. Laura is the rare exception.
I trust Laura to use her skills and listen to the opinions of her constituents. She is an empathetic leader who listens to constituent opinions and lifts up the children in our community that need it the most.
I grew up in a low-income family; my mother worked two jobs to raise three boys. The many great experiences I had growing up in public schools are thanks to people like Laura who ensure every kid has a voice and a positive experience in school. Thanks to Laura for bringing her passion and dedication to the school board. It makes me proud to live in a city with leaders like her. Laura's solid meeting attendance and voting record speak volumes. Ward 2 voters have a great school board member. Laura deserves their vote and another term on the school board.
