Have you seen Rep. Chis Pappas’s latest advertisement about how he’s pushing to investigate oil companies for raking in record profits? It’s nothing more than a deflection of his culpability for voting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on every “New Green Deal” legislation since he was elected.
Oil companies are in business to make a profit. If they don’t, they go bankrupt. Here is a short article by OGV Energy: bit.ly/3bWU8GU, stating that 107 oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Reason: low sales of oil and gas due to COVID-19. Compound that with investor pullout due to lack of profits and the industry collapsed. Many of those that survived are simply trying to recoup their losses to keep the doors open. The price per gallon has dropped close to $1 because oil companies have been doing their part in “not” gouging Americans.
U.S. Reps. Pappas and Annie Kuster, along with Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, have created the energy crisis which in turn has resulted in record inflation. Energy is the lifeblood of any nation, be it oil, solar, wind, nuclear, coal, natural gas or biomass. Democrats use taxpayer money to subsidize the most expensive sources, solar and wind, while over-regulating the cheapest, oil and natural gas.
Have you filled your car or heating oil tank lately? Have you seen your latest electric bill? These increases are not by accident but rather by intent. My son owns a home in California. When his monthly electric bill peaked at $900, he purchased a $50,000 solar array with battery backup. He was paying $0.49 per kilowatt hour. New Hampshire just jumped from $0.08 last year to $.16 this year. It’s coming to NH if we continue to reelect climate activists. Vote Pappas, Kuster and Hassan out in November.
