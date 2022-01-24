To The Daily Sun,
I am running for school board member at-large in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District. I served on the board as a non-voting student member from 2016 to 2017. I have some previous experience on the board and working relationships with current board members.
As a former student in the district, I have a passion for improving and perfecting our public education. Some day, I plan on raising a family in the Governor Wentworth community. I want to see our schools succeed and continue to improve.
I would have five overarching goals as your school board member at-large.
1. Keeping students who are healthy in school and keeping students in school healthy.
2. Improving curriculum and educational outcomes. We need to look at what New Hampshire’s top schools do to improve test scores and education performance, and we need to promote these best practices.
3. Promote fiscal restraint and reasonable spending. GWRSD tends to do this well, but we need school board members to continue being frugal. I will continue to defend taxpayers from wasteful or frivolous spending.
4. Improving dialogue with parents and soliciting more feedback. I firmly believe we should increase the number of surveys we send to families. This provides the school board with a better idea of how parents and students feel about specific policies.
5. Improving school meal nutrition and allowing all students time to eat. I have been working on this issue as Wolfeboro’s state representative, but we can do more locally to address this pertinent issue.
Thank you for reading, and I hope to earn your vote.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
