To The Daily Sun,
The Belmont ballot is a long one this year. Rumors and disinformation outweigh facts. As our family is fairly new here, I have spent some time running down facts. Twenty-four years ago the 1996 Belmont annual town report included final recommendations of a government study committee, formed as a goal from the Belmont Civic Profile. This representative group of volunteers looked at forms of local government and met with current and former town officials, employees and other citizens for input on best and responsive governing. A five member selectboard was identified to "improve the community's quality of life".
These are the facts and origins of Belmont's petitioned warrant article 37. It stands alone as a non-partisan, citizen led measure that still makes sense almost a quarter of a century later. Your yes vote Tuesday at Belmont High School for increasing our selectboard to five in 2023 is vital for change and challenges ahead.
Brian Gardiner
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.