To The Daily Sun,
Now that the state of New Hampshire is successfully recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic we are now faced with a potentially more dangerous threat to our freedom and liberty. On Thursday the NH House of Representatives overwhelmingly requested a fringe ideology led vigorously by Reps. Michael Sylvia from the conservative town of Belmont to reject very clearly efforts for New Hampshire to secede from the United States. The vote to correctly reject this fringe nonsense was 323-13. This is just one small example of how long serving politicians (who have lost their way) waste your money by sponsoring legislation that does cost precious state taxpayers financial resources. Money is also wasted at the Belknap County level by folks like this that fail to support our elderly in the Belknap County Nursing Home. The men and women of the nursing home are the real heroes who fought for our freedom and not Rep. Sylvia who elects to stomp all over freedom in disguise. A very important question now persists. Should Rep. Sylvia and the other 12 wayward representatives that voted for this anti-American House Bill be removed from office for the potential violation of their oath from office now? I would encourage the House speaker, along with the governor to consider directing the state attorney general to look into this question sooner than later. If they have Belknap County for one will receive immediate relief from this misguided fringe representation. To the voters of Belmont, I encourage you to support a candidate at the polls on Sept. 13, that will represent your values as law abiding citizens of NH and the U.S. Registration to run occurs in the first part of June. Stay tuned more to come. Rep. Sylvia (an entrenched political dodger) must be shown the exit door. If not at the primary in September, Belmont voters have a second opportunity on Nov. 8, to remove this new very dangerous political virus from spreading forward.
Brian Gallagher
Sanbornton
