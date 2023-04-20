In response to a letter referencing gun safety in Wednesday’s edition, I’m sure the educators' hearts are in the right place, but nothing they proposed as “sensible” is a viable solution. You’re all educators, let’s put on our critical thinking caps. Why do you think these people who want to commit mass shootings gravitate toward schools and not police stations or gun shows? Because in a school they are the only one with a gun. Do you think a person who wants to commit mass murder is going to be dissuaded because there is a law against carrying a gun in a school zone? A waiting period? You do realize that most of these mass shootings were planned out well in advance, and the weapon was purchased legally? Gun safety devices and safe storage? If it’s their weapon, exactly how is safe storage and safety devices going to help?Now they may help in a suicide situation, but mass shooting, no.
Unfortunately, we live in different times. The dissolution of the family, the lack of religion, social media and doping these boys up with powerful drugs just for being boys are some of the causes. The only way to protect schools is not to make them gun-free zones, but to have full-time armed resource officers. Maybe a retired veteran, police officer or even a properly trained and armed teacher. It comes down to deterrence. If someone really wants to break into your home they will, no matter what protective devices you employ, but you can use deterrence to keep away all but the most dedicated. Harden the schools the best you can, including armed adults. Is it ideal? No, but we live in different times. An committed murder will murder no matter what. Deterrence is the only option.
