To The Daily Sun,

In response to a letter referencing gun safety in Wednesday’s edition, I’m sure the educators' hearts are in the right place, but nothing they proposed as “sensible” is a viable solution. You’re all educators, let’s put on our critical thinking caps. Why do you think these people who want to commit mass shootings gravitate toward schools and not police stations or gun shows? Because in a school they are the only one with a gun. Do you think a person who wants to commit mass murder is going to be dissuaded because there is a law against carrying a gun in a school zone? A waiting period? You do realize that most of these mass shootings were planned out well in advance, and the weapon was purchased legally? Gun safety devices and safe storage? If it’s their weapon, exactly how is safe storage and safety devices going to help?Now they may help in a suicide situation, but mass shooting, no.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.