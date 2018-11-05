To The Daily Sun,
Unlike his opponent, who wants to use taxpayers’ money to fund private schooling, State Senate candidate Bill Bolton affirms that his “campaign is built on protecting public education”. All four of Bill’s children are proud graduates of the New Hampshire public school system.
Bill Bolton understands that strong public schools strengthen New Hampshire, strong public schools enrich our communities, strong public schools give all New Hampshire children the power to succeed in our complex world. As John F. Kennedy said, “Our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. The human mind is our fundamental resource.”
Help New Hampshire’s children grow and learn and thrive in strong public schools here in the Granite State. Please vote for Bill Bolton for State Senate District 2 on Tuesday, November 6.
Burrett McBee
Tilton
