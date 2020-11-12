To The Daily Sun,
Thank you and salute to George's Diner in Meredith! I heard from veteran friends who made it to George’s on Veterans Day for free breakfast. Many also eat there once a week before Thursday evening POW Vigils. The restaurant had set up a “Missing Man Table,” with reading as to what it was and what it meant!
Bob Jones, President
Northeast PO.w/MIA Network
Meredith
