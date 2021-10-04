To The Daily Sun,
Richard Gerken, correct on all fronts ... one thing stood out!
The one-part OC course for me was “the Americans and others left behind!"
Not the first time and certainly not for this president. I again go back to Vietnam and the words of then CIA director William Casey. When asked about those Vietnam veterans knowingly left behind, he answered, "We know where they are, who they are and that’s where they’ll stay until there is a ground swell of support to bring them home!” Well, do we see or hear of a ground swell of support to bring these people home from Afghanistan or like Vietnam, just happy not to have to hear the name so often mentioned! Rather hear about “masking, vaccinating or not, look over there not here!" The old political ploy ... is older than President Joe Biden!
Biden and again liberal media are walking away! Abandoning! Surprise? Not so much ... just another black mark on mother America’s soul! But ... who cares?
Bob Jones
Meredith
