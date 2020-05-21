To The Daily Sun,
Monday, Memorial Day, Hesky Park, Meredith, The Rock.
At 11 a.m. on Monday we have the opportunity to gather to honor and remember those whose lives were taken from them. I have heard that many parades and observances have been called off because of the virus and fully understand. In Hesky Park we have "The Rock," our states original POW/MIA memorial and the feeling is, we don’t need a parade, band, clowns or anything but people who wish to take a few minutes to think and care.
All who do plan on taking advantage should be masked for consideration of others and allow plenty of room to stand apart and hear whatever may be said. No guest speakers but sure a couple of people may have something to say about those whose lives were taken from them in service to our country! Nothing can stop a heart from caring and remembering.
If there is a Taps player out there, please join us! Veterans, families, friends, americans! No better time to stand a bit separated by ground but tight by feeling, faith, trust, truth, responsibility and accountability. The motto of the Network, along with”Let us not forget,” is the message we live by !
BobJones, President
Northeast POW/MIA Network
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.